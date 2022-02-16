Dive in for a 'special' cause

After a couple years off because of a global pandemic a Polar Plunge event will soon make a return to Pauls Valley.
This next plunge for the multiple-county Fun Country area is set for Saturday morning, Feb. 26 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark, which is part of the Reynolds Recreation Center in Wacker Park.
Registration is set to start at 9 a.m., while the plunges into the chilly water should get going at 10 a.m.
The event is meant to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Garvin County and throughout the state.
To be a part of the plunges or to donate funds, go to sook.org online.
•••
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event's special guests are elected lawmakers coming to speak on a variety of issues and their legislative priorities for the current session that started this week.
Expected to attend are House and Senate members who have districts that include parts of Garvin County.
They include Sen. Greg McCortney, Sen. Jessica Garvin, Rep. Cynthia Roe and Rep. Tammy Townley. Also expected are staff members from Congressional offices.
The general public is invited to attend as Punkins BBQ & Catfish will provide the lunch, a BBQ buffet.
Admission is $5 per person, payable in advance or at the door. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
•••
Pauls Valley's new city manager will get a chance to really meet the public during a scheduled gathering this week
A meet-and-greet for Lee Littrell is planned from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at city hall, located at the corner of Paul and Chickasaw streets.
Littrell started his new job on Jan. 31 after being named as the replacement for the now retired James Frizell.
