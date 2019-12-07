DOC board gets area appointee

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Friday announced the appointment of Calvin Prince of Ada to the board of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Both Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, whose District 13 covers most of Garvin County, said Prince is a good fit and would do a great job on the board.
“Calvin has done a great job as administrator of the Pontotoc County courts programs,” McCortney said.
“He has a heart for public service and for people, and his background in counseling will be a great addition to the Department of Corrections board. I know he’ll do a great job and I know the Ada-area community is proud of him and wishes him well.”
Prince currently serves as the administrator for the Pontotoc County specialty courts programs. Previously, he served as the director of marketing and community relations for Oklahoma Families First, Inc., and also as a school-based counselor for multiple school districts and colleges.
He also consults with both local and state agencies on various topics relating to marriage, parenting, and drug and alcohol issues.
Prince received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees both in human resources counseling from East Central University, where he also played football for the Tigers.
He has served on various statewide committees and boards including the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children board of trustees, and the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition. He currently serves as the chair of the board of directors for Mercy hospitals in Ada. Prince also has served as a NCAA basketball official for 28 years.
Prince and his wife Traci live in Ada and attend Trinity Baptist Church, where he is a deacon.
“The Department of Corrections is at an important point as the agency manages criminal justice reforms and works to update its systems and processes,” Treat said.
“It is important we have dedicated and talented people serving on the DOC board and Calvin Prince is just that. He brings a great perspective from his service as a drug court administrator and time as a counselor. I appreciate his willingness to serve on the DOC board.”
Prince replaces Mike Roach, who resigned from the board in October. Roach is deputy chief of the Yukon Police Department.
“Mike Roach brought a great perspective to the DOC board and served admirably. I appreciate his time and service on the board and wish him well,” Treat adds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.