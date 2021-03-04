Earlier this week the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved legislation to require any physician who performs an abortion in the state to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology and be board certified.
House Bill 1904 was authored by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley with 37 years of experience.
Roe, who serves as chair of the House Public Health Committee, said under current statute, abortions can be performed by any licensed physician in the state of Oklahoma.
“House Bill 1904 not only protects the life of unborn babies, but also protects the health of mothers,” Roe said.
“There is no doubt that this procedure, when it is performed, is best performed by physicians who have the education and training to better handle an emergency or adverse effects that may arise during or after the procedure.”
HB1904 passed the House 80-19 and now proceeds to the Senate, where it is co-authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
Garvin is in her first term serving District 43, which includes a western portion of Garvin County.
