Dollar signs up for heat and air

It's kind of that spot between a rock and hard place Pauls Valley school officials find themselves in when considering the costs of repairs for the comfort levels at a school facility.
The heat and air conditioning for the high school auditorium and the dollar signs that go with it is what recently had members of the PV Board of Education a little stumped.
They find the real question is whether or not to spend six figures to fix the warm and cool service for an auditorium that's used for school functions far less today than in the past.
Those same school officials also acknowledge the PVHS auditorium is still a popular place for community events, such as a monthly opry show, plays and musicals by the local arts council and sometimes even graduation ceremonies when the weather doesn't cooperate.
Tim Williams, director of the district's maintenance, said the auditorium's air conditioning is “as old as the building” offering a reminder the local high school was built in 1959.
“We're considering a conventional heat and air system,” Williams said, adding the old boiler style of providing heat probably isn't the best way to go because of high costs.
Right now an updating of the system could be in the $250,000 range, which has school officials a bit unsure what to do with this issue.
“I hate to spend that kind of money when we only use it four times a year,” Superintendent Mike Martin said.
“But the community uses it. I hate it because that could buy us two new buses, but I'm bringing it to you. If we don't fix it we could be kicking the can down the road.”
The uncertainty also appears to come with the group's desire to preserve more of the district's building fund, now at around $375,00, rather than spend so much on one repair project.
A ray of hope could come in Martin's suggestion of a lease-purchase agreement to pay for an update of the auditorium's heat and air system.
“I say look into a lease-purchase agreement and we'll look at it next month,” said board President Katie Johnson.
This kind of agreement could stretch out over the next few years with annual payments closer to $50,000.
