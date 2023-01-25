The call of an alleged domestic assault soon turned into a rage-filled attack that would actually damage part of a jail cell holding a Lindsay man after his arrest.
Now facing a couple of formal criminal charges is Scott Dewayne Hill, 32.
One is a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as Hill is accused of using a baseball bat to beat a woman at a Lindsay residence on Jan. 18.
Lindsay police found a woman crying “hysterically” when they arrived at the scene. The woman pointed at a baseball bat and claimed Hill had used it to beat her.
Officers did report the woman had a four-inch scratch running down her jaw line and a swollen knot on her head.
The woman was also concerned her dog had been struck and injured by Hill, according a court filed affidavit.
Hill was reported to be agitated and speaking at a rapid rate when questioned at the scene.
“Scott went as far as to describe the whole incident in one breath,” officers stated as they also learned Hill already had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Court records show the woman then became uncooperative with police as Hill got more aggressive and hostile when booked in at Lindsay's police station.
It was then Hill is alleged to have stated he was going to knock the cell door off its hinges, burst through the cell door and “no one could stop him.”
As Hill continued to scream he was striking the cell walls, resulting in another inmate eventually needing medical attention for a panic attack caused by Hill's aggressive behavior.
Hill apparently was able to break welds on the cell door by kicking it repeatedly and punching the door with his hands causing lacerations to his knuckles. He was able to push the cell door open.
“Due to the damage caused to the door and Scott pushing out on the portion he broke, Scott was removed from the cell and transported directly to Garvin County jail.”
Hill's second charge is a felony count of attempting to escape from detention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.