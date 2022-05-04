A six-figure bond is now keeping a Lindsay man behind bars on a trio of criminal charges, including a woman and her young son inside a house against their will.
Facing kidnapping and child abuse accusations is Christopher Michael Williams, 47.
They stem from an incident on April 26 when he refused to allow the woman and three-year-child leave a Lindsay residence when local police arrived at the scene.
Authorities were contacted about a possible domestic altercation in progress that had gotten physical.
They found Williams sitting on a couch screaming for officers to go away and get a warrant first.
Court records show when officers asked about the woman Williams stood between her and the door.
“She appeared to be scared and Chris stated if she came outside she knows what would happen,” officers reported.
When the woman remained inside officers kicked in a door and found all three individuals in a bedroom.
“He was holding them down and not letting (the woman) and the child leave the room.”
After Williams was taken into custody the woman told officers earlier in the day he blamed her for their dog being put down and screamed at the child, spitting on him, saying he hoped they died.
She claims he continued to threaten them or kidnap her children or burn her with a cigarette.
The woman added she believes Williams needs “mental help.”
With the three formal charges filed in Garvin County District Court, Williams was also given a $250,000 bond.
•••
A confession in an old burglary case and new plea for a robbery charge has led to a prison sentence for a Pauls Valley defendant.
A three-year prison term was handed to Demetrius Dekane Kinley, 24, during a recent court appearance.
For Kinley it actually involves two cases dating back to 2018 when he was accused of breaking into a Pauls Valley house and stealing a large scream television.
According to court records, he confessed to that charge, while also pleading no contest to a robbery charge coming last fall.
It was Sept. 23, 2021 when Kinley is accused of stealing a woman’s car as she was helping him out by offering a ride.
The woman said she was giving Kinley a ride after he claimed someone had stolen money and a handgun from him.
While driving around looking for the thief she claimed they pulled into a PV convenience store when Kinley punched her in the throat and forced her out of the car before driving away.
Local police were contacted about a suspicious vehicle about three blocks away, where a resident found Kinley’s wallet and some money believed to have been stolen.
That was followed by another report of a stolen vehicle spotted on Airline Road in a southern portion of Pauls Valley.
A man walking in the vicinity reported a car drove by him a couple of times before swerving and then striking him knocking him to the ground.
That same individual told police he fired a handgun three or four times at the vehicle. Officers later reported finding a total of five shell casings in the area.
Kinley’s prison sentence came during a court appearance on April 25.
