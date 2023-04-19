Threatening to kill his girlfriend has landed an Elmore City man in jail facing a couple of criminal charges.
Jarrett Allen Jones, 32, not only faces a felony assault with a dangerous weapon but also a misdemeanor count of drug possession.
Court records show it all centers around an incident on April 11 when Jones’ live-in girlfriend apparently threatened to leave.
Reports show that led to a threat from Jones, who is alleged to have said he would kill her if she left.
According to the woman, when she expressed a desire to break up Jones jumped up off a bed and ran toward her.
Once Jones was there the woman said he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.
Then she claims he threw her on a bed and screamed in her face that she was not allowed to leave.
Jones is alleged to have struck the woman in the face with his hand, possibly more than once, before hitting her in the ribs and stomach.
She says Jones then pulled out a pocket knife with the blade open and pointed it toward her claiming he would kill her if she left him.
During Jones’ arrest that same day in Pauls Valley county sheriff’s deputies reported finding some methamphetamine in his pocket.
When Jones was arraigned in Garvin County District Court he was given a $20,000 bond and an order to stay away from the woman if he’s released from jail.
