The world may be slowly opening back up from the lockdowns of COVID 19, but health officials in Garvin County are reminding the public to not get too relaxed when it comes to being safe.
Instead, Mendy Spohn, administrator of the Garvin County Health Department and eight other counties in the region, is stressing each person and each business needs to stay focused on proper safety measures if the spread of the virus is going to be limited or even stopped.
A spike of sorts, 11 new active cases in Garvin County over the past weekend, shows there's some work to be done when it comes to being safe from the ongoing pandemic.
Spohn says at least some of those cases can be attributed to safe practices, like social distancing, not being followed closely in all work places as they slowly get back to business.
“We are definitely working cases in a couple of work sites,” Spohn tells the PV Democrat.
“I'm just openly telling people to wear masks when they're at work or out anywhere. Because we spend so much time with our co-workers it's really important to be safe when you're at work.
“If you're in an environment like a meeting where you cannot be six feet apart wearing a mask is important.
“Masks can be beneficial in keeping the spread of the virus down and keeping them out of our investigations.”
Another category where Spohn is seeing a few more people test positive for the virus is in groups of people getting out to meet up with other groups, sometimes all within the same family.
“With family members we're seeing large amounts of transmissions, usually when multiple families are coming together for things like a trip to grandma's, a picnic or camping,” she said.
“People are starting to feel comfortable getting out and coming together.
“People need to be smart about it. Remember the risks to you and the risks to others.”
Julie Williamson, also of the health department in the region, says the only way anyone, including activities at businesses opening back up to the public, to combat the pandemic is to keep practicing safety guidelines.
“There are a lot of places where you don't see people wearing masks or following social distancing,” Williamson said.
“I have seen some places that are not following recommendations. They really need to think about their safety procedures. It could be debilitating to their business if their employees are testing positive.
“Our best defense against the spread of the virus is to wear masks, keep our distance and good hygiene. We're strongly encouraging the use of masks and policies of social distancing.”
Spohn adds the health department is planning to work closely with schools in the area as officials in each district plan for the start of another school year.
During a meeting earlier this week Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, told all three county commissioners the pandemic is also taking its toll on the county's 911 dispatch center.
“Three of our dispatchers are quarantined because of their exposure to other people,” Johnson said.
