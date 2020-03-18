The door is also getting slammed shut on Pauls Valley's recycling program thanks to the ever spreading threat of the coronavirus.
Chip Pearson of the Garvin County Community Living Center said Tuesday that recycling is being shut down in PV, at least for now, because of the threat.
“We're going to suspend the recycling services for two weeks,” Pearson said, adding that time period starts Wednesday, March 18.
“We're closing the workshop here, our vocational programs, to keep our clients at home and safe during this big scare.
“We have some clients who are more vulnerable than others, but our approach is with the entire group and keeping everybody equally safe.”
Pearson knows it could change, but for now the target date to bring local recycling back is March 31.
“We're looking at two week windows because we want to see how this health crises has developed.”
During this period crews from the living center will not be going around town to pick up office paper, along with some plastics and aluminum cans.
They also won't be collecting cardboard from the various trailers located around town.
“Our fear is people will continue to keep using the cardboard sites and it will overflow and become an eyesore or even a danger to the public,” Pearson said.
“We're also asking people to not drop off their recyclables at the drop off site on Walnut (Street) during this two-week period. It's just too small and there won't be anyone there to take care of it.”
Instead, he asks recyclers to dispose of those items through their regular local trash collection by city crews.
Despite this interruption in services because of the virus threat, Pearson says he and others with the living center in Pauls Valley want to say thanks to all the local residents who do participate in recycling here.
“As always we appreciate the public for their participation in our recycling program. It's not only a good environmental move but it creates jobs for many of our clients,” Pearson said.
“Even though we're recycling less it is a smarter recycling. The things we're sending, we can be more confident it's being recycled and not ending up on some beach in another country.
“This (coronavirus) is going to the change world as we know it, but we're committed to staying in the game,” he said about the local recycling program.
