Drive-thru back at senior center

Now there's a couple of different ways to get meals at Pauls Valley's senior citizens center as the drive-thru service is back.
Because of the virus pandemic the drive-thru option was the only option at the center for most of 2020 and the first few months of this year.
It went away just a few weeks ago when the center's dining area was again opened for seniors to not only get a meal but also catch up with some visiting on weekdays around lunch time.
Even with drive-thru back there are some at the center who also want all seniors out there to know they're invited and more than welcome to drop by for a dine-in meal.
“The number of people coming have dwindled down,” says Martha Blake
“Maybe they're worried about the virus and don't want to run to risk of getting it. We just have so few people coming,” she said, adding the lunch crowd is around half the normal numbers.
Blake stresses the center is following all the safety measures by sanitizing and spreading out diners when meals are served.
“We want people to understand we're here. If people knew it more people might come. They can wear a mask if they want to.”
Going back to March 2020 the local senior site was like just about everything else as it shutdown with the arrival of COVID-19.
The center then set up a drive-thru service so seniors could come and get the lunches normally served at the facility.
That continued through early this summer as on July 1 the center reopened its door and returned to serving in-person lunches in the dining area.
Included with that was the return of live music on Fridays inside the center located in Wacker Park.
At that time the drive-thru format was shutdown but only recently returned, says center manager Sherri Allen.
At a cost of $2, meals in the center's dining area will be offered starting at 11 a.m. weekdays, while the drive-thru service begins at noon.
For the drive-thru call the center at 405-238-5892 the day before or in the morning to reserve meals.
