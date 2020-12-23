||||
Drive-thru Christmas
Obituaries
Stephen Paul “Steve” Taylor, 60, of Pauls Valley was born March 25, 1960 in Walwyn, England. He passed away December 21, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Eulala Anne Sansom of Madill passed away December 17, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years.
Dr. John Wilson “J.W.” Weatherford, 84 – a devout man of faith, loving husband and father, and lifelong educator, of Edmond, Oklahoma – passed away on December 15, 2020.
Thomas Allen “Sam” Mauldin of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Thomas Madison “Mack” and Ruby Lois (Brooks) Mauldin on February 8, 1937 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on November 30, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Harry Samuel Thompson of Pauls Valley passed away December 15, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 89 years.
