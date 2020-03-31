State troopers believe it was a Stratford driver not paying attention to the road that caused a two-vehicle collision and an ambulance ride to the hospital this week.
The accident just outside of Stratford came in the morning hours of Monday, March 30.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Derryck Phillips, 38, of Seminole was driving a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer.
Following behind was a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Ariel Timmons, 32, of Stratford.
According to the report, both were traveling westbound on state Highway 19 when around 11 a.m. Monday the truck driven by Phillips slowed to make a left turn into a private drive.
Troopers list “inattention” as the cause of the accident as they determined the vehicle driven by Timmons failed to slow down in time and struck the back of the trailer at a site about a mile east of Stratford.
Not injured were Phillips and a 15-year-old male passenger riding in the truck.
It was a different story for Timmons as she was taken by a Stratford EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ada.
Timmons, who was alone in the vehicle she was driving, was admitted into the hospital in serious condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
Troopers did determine all three involved in the accident were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
Assisting troopers at the crash site were Stratford firefighters and police and Garvin County deputies.
