No name has yet been released of a driver killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday in far northern Garvin County.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows an unidentified male was alone while driving a 2004 GMC truck southbound on Interstate 35.
Troopers are still investigating what happened as the vehicle went off the highway to the left at nearly 10:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at a site several miles north of Pauls Valley and a couple of miles from the road's Paoli exit.
After going off the road the truck struck a cable barrier in the center medium causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest on its top. It was also on the other side of the highway barrier.
The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a mortuary in Oklahoma City.
It was determined the driver was wearing seat belts at the time as the cause of accident is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.