Driver killed in wreck near Wynnewood

A Wynnewood man was killed last weekend when the vehicle he was driving went off an area road.
State authorities report conditions outside were foggy as 46-year-old Jerry Lanicek was alone while driving a 2005 Lincoln LS car northbound on a county road about two miles west of Wynnewood.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say it was around 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 when the vehicle went off the road to the right.
Traveling off County Road 3250, which was wet at the time, the vehicle rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its top.
Lanicek, who was not believed to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene by an official from the state medical examiner's office.
OHP troopers are still investigating the official cause of the fatality wreck. They were assisted at the crash site by Wynnewood firefighters.
