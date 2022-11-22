A drug bust got busted recently when the report by a Maysville police officer was questioned leading to the charges against the defendant being dropped.
It was back on Oct. 1 when Dustin Barnes, 34, of Elmore City was arrested after methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his possession during what was believed to have been a simple traffic stop for an expired tag.
Later it was learned the arrest was actually a drug buy set up by Officer Doug Jolley and a confidential informant.
In the officer’s report to the district attorney’s office information about using an informant to organize a narcotics deal was excluded.
Maysville’s police chief, Avery Jones, later submitted his own letter expressing concerns about this information not being passed onto prosecutors.
As a result, all three criminal charges filed against Barnes have since been dismissed.
“The manner in which the report is written makes it appear as though Officer Jolley made a routine traffic stop and happened to find the narcotics, but this is not the case as a confidential informant set this up,” Avery stated in his letter to the DA’s office.
“I want to ensure that this information is passed along to the DA as this information is excluded from the report. It is my duty to inform the district attorney of my concerns.”
In a court document requesting the dismissal of the charges Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner expresses clear concerns about the facts of the case being left out of the officer’s report.
“The chief detailed behavior by the arresting officer which, if not improper, has the appearance of impropriety,” Miner states in the filed document.
“As a result, the office of the district attorney has a low degree of confidence in the veracity of both the investigation and the arresting officer.”
•••
A prison term is awaiting one of two women arrested this past summer in Stratford on drug charges.
Brianna McLean, 30, of Stratford recently took a plea deal that includes a seven-year stint in prison.
McLean’s sentence is for her drug trafficking charges coming from this past August and 2017 cases of drug distribution and child neglect.
In her most recent case McLean and Jessica Rinehart, 37, of Sulphur were accused of transporting methamphetamine between Oklahoma City and Stratford.
The case against Rinehart is still pending in Garvin County District Court.
•••
Both defendants accused of transporting marijuana through Garvin County and back to their home in Houston, Texas have now taken plea deals.
The latest is Daryl Anthony Bradley, 31, who was recently given a five-year suspended sentence, along with paying fines and fees. Two of those years Bradley is to be actively supervised on probation.
The other defendant, Irven Williams III, 32, has already received a seven-year deferred sentence that includes 80 hours of community service within six months and a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days.
The two were arrested on May 9 when agents with a district task force found vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana in their vehicle. The find came during a traffic stop in the Wynnewood area.
