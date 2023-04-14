Two defendants accused of illegally growing marijuana at a site in the Elmore City area have now been sentenced.
No prison time is coming for Jing Zhi Ruan, 43, or Michael Yukun Feng, 29, but both were given seven-year deferred sentences.
Charges against the two came last October when agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics checked out their grow site.
What they found included more than 3,500 marijuana plants, over 200 pounds of processed and trimmed marijuana and several firearms.
Both individuals appeared to be living at the site full-time as more than 1,000 marijuana plants and about four pounds of the processed drug were found in the residence’s kitchen.
Agents determined the entire operation was illegal because it had no OBN registration to grow marijuana or license from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
•••
A suspended sentence and order to pay fines and court costs have been given to a Texas motorist caught last year with marijuana in his vehicle.
The five-year suspended term was given to Bobby Dwayne Madkins Jr., 28, of Ft. Worth last week.
When Madkins’ vehicle was pulled over last May in southern Garvin County authorities found wrapped packages of marijuana totaling 43 pounds in the vehicle. Also found was a handgun in the vehicle’s glove box.
A search of Madkins’ phone showed several texts from people asking for prices and the defendant agreeing to drug transactions.
•••
It was only a couple of months ago when a Texas motorist was caught with marijuana hidden away in his vehicle’s trunk.
Now, a five-year suspended sentence has been given to Stephen Moreno, 22.
Moreno was traveling alone when his vehicle was stopped in early February in far southern Garvin County.
Found inside the vehicle was 45 pounds of marijuana, which was vacuum-sealed in bundles. A revolver was also found in the vehicle.
•••
A Texas man who admitted he was working for a friend has been sentenced for carrying marijuana in his vehicle.
Stopped between Wynnewood and Elmore City last October, the vehicle had 68 pounds of marijuana inside when authorities searched the vehicle.
Taken into custody was Phi Hong Cai, 38, who told county sheriff’s deputies he was driving the marijuana from a grow site somewhere in Garvin County to Houston, Texas.
Found in the vehicle’s trunk were three large bags with smaller, sealed packages of the drug inside.
Cai admitted a friend had given him GPS coordinates and told him to drive to Oklahoma to pick up packages from an unknown person by the side of the road.
He said three male subjects loaded the bags of marijuana into his vehicle’s trunk and then told him to leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.