Drug issue focus of PV workshop

The PASS Prevention Coalition is holding a planning workshop on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Judges Inn Bed and Breakfast in Pauls Valley.
The gathering is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 with lunch provided.
The purpose of the workshop is to look at local data and select the most important factors that may play a significant role towards substance abuse issues in Garvin County.
After the factors are identified, PASS can begin selecting the best strategies and evidence-based programs that have demonstrated significant reductions in substance abuse.
The PASS Prevention Coalition aims to integrate prevention services within schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, healthcare, media, families, and the community at large.
To help fuel this goal, PASS Prevention Coalition, in partnership with Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN), was awarded two Community Based Prevention Services grants to address marijuana and prescription drug abuse in Garvin County.
The funding received from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration allows PASS to continue their efforts for the next 4 years beginning in July 2021.
Over the past few months, WMPN has worked closely with PASS to assess community data and will aid in the process of creating strategic plans to reduce marijuana and prescription drug issues in the community.
The PASS coalition meets the third Tuesday of each month at noon in Lindsay at the South Central Medical and Resource Center in the conference room.
For more information about how to join the coalition, volunteering and becoming involved in the prevention efforts, check out PASS online or contact WMPN at 580-490-9197.
