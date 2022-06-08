A recent trend of traffic stops in the Pauls Valley area with a suspected marijuana-related connection continued last week.
This one came on June 1 as authorities found bundles of cash in a vehicle they believe are linked to the illegal distribution of the drug.
It resulted in the arrest and a single felony charge for Julian Navejar, 20.
Agents with a district task force reported stopping a silver BMW near the Airline Road exit as it traveled northbound on Interstate 35.
Alone in the vehicle was Navejar, who pulled out a bundle of money when asked about any items in his pockets.
According to court records, Navejar claimed the money came from a stop at an exotic dancing club.
However, when a K-9 dog alerted to the exterior of the vehicle agents found a restaurant bag in the passenger floorboard, which contained even more money.
It’s estimated around $15,000 in cash was found inside the vehicle.
Also found was a restaurant receipt from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
“Julian Navejar said he was told to drive the vehicle to Oklahoma City and the cash was in the vehicle when he picked it up.”
After his arrest Navejar was charged with being in possession of drug proceeds.
•••
A suspended sentence has been given in another case of a motorist caught transporting marijuana.
Although some of the drug was found in the vehicle driven by David Metcalf, 28, the two-year suspended term came for the charge of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop on April 19.
Metcalf was alone in a vehicle stopped by task force agents for speeding and weaving in and out of traffic while traveling southbound on I-35.
During the stop several miles south of Pauls Valley a K-9 dog alerted to the possibility of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Agents reported seeing vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana through an opening to a locked metal box in the trunk.
As the two agents attempted to get Metcalf handcuffed he kicked one in the chest, according to a court records.
Several bags containing marijuana were found in the box, along with an assault rifle and revolver with ammunition for both.
Metcalf is alleged to have kicked out the glass of one patrol car door, before he was able to get away and run across four lanes of the highway.
When agents did catch up with the fleeing suspect they said Metcalf admitted to transporting the marijuana to Texas to sell it to a friend because he needed the money.
Along with the suspended sentence, Metcalf was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution, fines and court costs.
