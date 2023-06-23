A sentence that follows a defendant all the way back home has come for a motorist caught with marijuana and bundles of drug-related cash in a Garvin County traffic stop earlier this year.
Back in late January it was Webin Zheng, 33, of Missouri City, Texas, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers.
When they searched the vehicle about $30,000 and 30 pounds of marijuana were found hidden away.
In a court hearing last week Zheng was given a seven-year deferred sentence, ordered to pay fines and court costs and had his probation transferred to Texas. The felony charges faced by Zheng were trafficking marijuana and possession of drug proceeds.
Those charges came after a truck driven by Zheng was stopped Jan. 26 on Interstate 35 at a site in the Wynnewood area.
An agent with a district drug task force reported finding two large boxes with about 30 pounds of marijuana inside.
Under a back seat was a box containing the five-figures worth of money.
Agents reported Zheng admitted to meeting a person at a gas station in Oklahoma City, who gave him the marijuana and the money to take to Ft. Worth, Texas.
When he arrived in Ft. Worth he was supposed to give both the cash and drugs to an unknown subject at a gas station there.
Zheng claimed the plan was for him to get paid $1,000 for the trip.
