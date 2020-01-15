Jurors literally only took a few minutes to reach their conclusion a Wynnewood man is guilty of drug trafficking.
The verdict was for Delbert Earl McNeill Jr., 56, who was arrested last March and found to be concealing a couple dozen grams of methamphetamine in his mouth.
McNeill, who represented himself during a jury trial in a Pauls Valley courtroom, even admitted his guilt during his closing arguments as he stood in front of the 11-man, one-woman jury late Wednesday morning.
The jury recommended McNeill receive a 20-year prison sentence and $200,000 fine. His official sentencing is scheduled for early March.
More on the trial will be featured in this weekend's edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.