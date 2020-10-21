Drug use leads to dark path

The impact of drug use taking a Pauls Valley man from a clean background with no run-ins with law enforcement to one criminal charge after the other didn’t spare him from some time in prison.
Derrick Parfait Jr., 22, quietly pleaded “guilty” to each of the multiple charges he faces as a Garvin County judge handed him a variety of different terms with it all adding up to a 10-year prison sentence.
Parfait, facing charges ranging from drug possession and trafficking to assaulting his girlfriend by strangling her to child abuse, was sentenced during a hearing Oct. 16 in a Garvin County District courtroom.
With Parfait accepting a plea deal with no agreed upon punishment the hearing really only featured arguments why he should go to prison and why he could still be a productive citizen on the outside with probation and treatment.
His defense attorney, Melanie Blackburn of Ardmore, asked the judge to consider giving her client a “long probationary period” to go with orders for things like counseling and treatment as it was his drug addiction that turned him toward a life of criminal acts.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with Mr. Parfait over the last year,” Blackburn said to District Judge Leah Edwards.
“What we have is a young man with five cases up for sentencing and four of them took place in a seven-month period. He had no criminal history before coming to Oklahoma from Louisiana. It’s quite an oddity for a young man who we’re looking at today to have no criminal history before he came here.
“He came to Oklahoma and got involved in meth use. That led to trafficking meth to support his drug habit.
“With the combination of meth use and the fear of losing his family Mr. Parfait wasn’t able to make good decisions.”
Blackburn asked for Parfait to be given the “opportunity to be a father” and get the services out in the community he can’t get in prison.
She said Parfait, who has been held in Garvin County jail for the past year, has been taking 10 different medications and treated for anxiety and bipolar conditions.
The argument swung to the dark side as Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner said Parfait’s drug addiction is no excuse for his criminal acts, which were at times violent.
“There comes a point in time when a person has to be held responsible for their actions,” Miner said.
“With this case here we have weapons, drugs, violence and children. There’s everything here to spark that explosion that I’m talking about. Add in meth and it only amplifies the damage when that explosion occurs.”
Miner argued “you don’t get a pass because you’re addicted to meth.”
“This is a man that should be in the penitentiary.”
Parfait’s path into crime started with pointing a firearm at his girlfriend and strangling her back in February 2019.
A few months later he had his small child in the vehicle when he led Wynnewood police on a pursuit reaching speeds over 100 mph.
A drug trafficking charge came when he sold about an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on Sept. 17, 2019 at a site a few miles south of Pauls Valley. The operation was led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents and Wynnewood police.
Another trafficking charge came when Parfait, arrested Oct. 2, 2019 at a Pauls Valley apartment, was found hiding more 24 grams of meth.
Then this past summer, on Aug. 24, Parfait was one of two men who attacked another inmate in county jail. The inmate was struck in the head and body before being thrown to the ground where he suffered fractures in his back.
With his 10-year prison sentence now handed down Parfait was given credit for time already served.
