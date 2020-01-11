What looks to be a drug-induced night of hallucinations and randomly fired gunshots now has a Maysville man locked up in jail.
Steven Ray White, 45, is now facing a six-figure bond and a couple of felony charges after he fired multiple shots from inside his trailer located near Maysville.
As it turns out two of those shots struck a neighbor's trailer, including one going into the bed mattress of a couple as they slept.
“He was shooting up his trailer,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett tells the PV Democrat.
“Neighbors woke up and called it in. Nobody was in the house but him. We believe it was meth induced paranoia that caused him to do it.”
White was given a $100,000 bond after he was arraigned this week on formal charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents show state prosecutors asked for a $500,000 bond, while White's defense requested that total be set at $50,000.
A filed affidavit shows a Maysville police officer was the first to arrive at the scene of the incident in the overnight hours of Jan. 8.
He reported hearing gunshots as a bullet struck the ground near his patrol car, which resulted in the officer backing off while waiting for county deputies to arrive.
“I could hear what sounded like an unknown male screaming at someone else making statements that the unknown male was going to kill someone else,” the officer said in a report, which included “fill them full of lead” if they moved.
The officer was referring to White, who minutes later was found alone inside his trailer.
When White learned law enforcement officers were outside he apparently was quick to get them inside as he claimed to be holding another man at gunpoint.
White was at the time holding a rifle, while a handgun was in a holster on his right hip.
A small bag filled with methamphetamine was then found in a hoodie he was wearing, along with a glass smoking device.
White claimed a group of people had come into the trailer armed with guns, so he began firing shots to protect himself.
Officers reported there was no one else in the trailer with White, who they believed was under the influence of meth at the time.
Reports show a total of 19 bullets were fired from inside White's trailer. One of those shots struck a neighbor's mattress and another went into their trailer's wall.
White was taken into custody without incident, Mullett adds.
