A current trend continued last week when patrolling authorities found a motorist carrying marijuana and a large amount of cash as she drove through Garvin County.
In this case it was a lone driver, Angela Camille Fleming, 49, of Wisconsin, who was caught with a few pounds of the drug and five figures worth of sealed cash.
The arrest on Dec. 14 came after district drug task force agents pulled over a black Lexus a few miles north of Pauls Valley as it traveled on Interstate 35.
When authorities checked on the vehicle’s license plate they learned Fleming was arrested by the same agent last August for marijuana possession and having drug related cash in her possession.
After Fleming was booked into county jail an agent concluded Fleming was talking to the car’s owner during call she made while behind bars.
Using a federal license plate reader data base they report Fleming had made a number of suspicious trips in the car, presumably from Wisconsin to Texas.
“Fleming told me that she did not (have anything in the vehicle) and was not doing anything wrong,” agents stated in their report.
When a K-9 dog alerted to the back hatch area of the vehicle they said two agents had to physically remove the keys from Fleming.
What they reported finding was a large duffle bag with seven one-pound vacuum sealed packages of marijuana.
Sealed in the same way were packages of money estimated to be between $75,000 and $80,000.
Also found are what agents describe as two drug ledgers.
Now Fleming faces five drug related felonies in Garvin County District Court.
During Fleming’s initial court appearance on the charges prosecutors asked for a $400,000 bond. Instead, that total wound up being $250,000.
