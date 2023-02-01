Big bundles of drug-related cash or even marijuana continues to make their way through Garvin County as a couple of cases from last week show.
Both were traffic stops as one resulted in a Texas motorist being arrested after law enforcement officers found about $30,000 and 30 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
After his arrest Webin Zheng, 33, was charged with trafficking marijuana and being in possession of drug proceeds.
The truck driven by Zheng was stopped Jan. 26 on Interstate 35 at a site in the Wynnewood area.
An agent with a district drug task force reported finding two large boxes with about 30 pounds of marijuana inside.
Under a back seat was a box containing the five-figures worth of money.
“He advised he met a person at a gas station in Oklahoma City,” agents stated in a filed report.
“He said the person gave him the marijuana and the money to take to Ft. Worth, Texas. When he arrived in Ft. Worth he was supposed to give the money and marijuana to an unknown subject at another gas station.
“He advised he was supposed to be paid $1,000 for the trip.”
Zheng wasn't in jail long as he was released after a $25,000 bond was posted.
In another case the same day Yang Yun Lu, 45, of Oklahoma City was stopped just a couple of miles away.
Inside the vehicle agents found two large duffel bags and one smaller bag with individually sealed packages. The one pound bags added up to about 37 pounds of marijuana.
Also bailing out quickly was Lu after a $35,000 bond was posted.
Both individuals have hearings scheduled in early March in Garvin County District Court.
