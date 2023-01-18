Drugs, a gun and a high speed chase all came together last week as a Texas man still wound up in custody and facing four felony counts.
Mario Alonso Rubalcava, 20, of Dallas may be facing some serious charges, but he didn't stay in jail long after a $150,000 bond was posted the same day.
It was on Dec. 12 when an agent with a district drug task force attempted to pull over a vehicle as it traveled near Pauls Valley on Interstate 35.
Behind the wheel was Rubalcava, who instead drove the vehicle at speeds reaching around 140 mph before he was finally caught.
Found inside the vehicle was a whopping 132 pounds of marijuana and a Glock handgun, according to a court affidavit.
Rubalcava's next appearance in a Garvin County District courtroom is now set for next month.
•••
Taking the cash back looks to be part of a sentence for a motorist found during a traffic stop near Pauls Valley last year to have currency believed to be proceeds of illegal drug transactions.
A strong marijuana odor and a K-9 alert led officers to a vacuum-sealed bag filled with money in a vehicle driven by Jordan Michael Walker, 32.
The stop last May led to Walker’s arrest and a felony charge of possessing drug proceeds.
In all, there as $24,500 in cash found, which Walker has agreed to forfeit as part of last week’s sentence.
It includes a six-year deferred sentence as one of those years Walker will be supervised. He might also have his cell phone detained.
•••
More recently a traffic stop near Wynnewood resulted in officers finding a few pounds of marijuana as the two men in the vehicle now each face a trio of criminal charges.
The stop on Interstate 35 resulted in the accusations for Robert Matthew Garcia, 22, and Gabriel Lance Miller, 38, of Denver City, Texas.
Found in the vehicle were 23 pounds of marijuana wrapped in one-pound bundles.
In two separate stops on I-35 a total of three men were carrying cash believed to have come from drug deals.
One of those stops came Jan. 10 as an undisclosed amount of currency was found in the vehicle.
In the vehicle were Kevin Lamont Ealy, 29, and Kylin Jamar Hill, 23.
In another one Son Minh Nguyen, 49, of Oklahoma City received three charges after eight pounds of marijuana and more than $51,000 were found in the vehicle stopped Jan. 7.
