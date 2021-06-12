Drugs, rifle found in traffic stop

Illegal drugs tucked away in some unexpected ways and three convicted felons with a firearm in their vehicle all came with one traffic stop this week near Pauls Valley.
In the end all three of the suspects from the Oklahoma City metro area have received a series a criminal charges here in Garvin County as authorities wound up confiscating heroin, methamphetamine and an assault rifle in the back seat.
Multiple charges have been filed against Brandy Jean Cater, 35, of OKC, Brittany Joy Stephens, 30, and Richard Zachary Tice, 39, both of Moore.
It all stems from the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 8 when a county sheriff's deputy reported seeing a black sports utility vehicle following to closely to another vehicle just south of Interstate 35 and Airline Road.
Moments later the SUV was pulled as an affidavit filed in Garvin County District Court shows Cater was driving as she immediately admitted to having a suspended driver's license.
She was also quick to tell deputies there as meth and fentanyl in the vehicle, along with a “big gun,” later determined to be an AR style rifle, and some ammunition.
Cater also admitted that all three individuals have previously been convicted of a felony, which makes the gun possession illegal.
One more admission from Cater was that she had some fentanyl hidden in her bra.
A short time later, while being booked into Garvin County jail, deputies found a small roll of tin foil containing heroin in Stephens' underwear.
On Tice were two large baggies of meth, which officials say he was concealing in his anus. At some point he was unsuccessful in an attempt to retrieve the bags and dispose of them in a jail toilet.
Officials from the sheriff's office report the bags contained a total of 51.6 grams of meth.
Topping off the list of discovered items was nearly $2,000 in cash found in the vehicle.
Court records show Tice was convicted in 2010 of a weapons and drugs charge in Comanche County and in 2004 of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Cleveland County.
Cater has a 2018 contraband conviction in McClain County and a 2017 vehicle-related conviction in Oklahoma County.
Stephens has a 2015 drug conviction in Oklahoma County and a 2014 credit card fraud conviction in Cleveland County.
Bonds ranged from $25,000 to $30,000 as the next court appearance for all three suspects is now scheduled for July 2.
