Two Texas men facing multiple drug related charges in Garvin County are now sought by authorities after they both failed to show up for their initial court appearances.
The arrest warrants have been issued for Andy Van Nguyen, 60, and Daniel Medrano, 19.
Both are from Houston, Texas, which is where officials believe they were planning to return to after first picking up a load of illegal marijuana.
What agents with a district task force did find were lots of marijuana residue and money when they stopped the suspects' vehicle back on July 19.
The traffic stop was a few miles south of the Wynnewood area as the two men were in one vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 35.
Agents reported first getting suspicious when the men offered different stories about their travel plans.
Then came a search of the vehicle as agents found a vacuum sealer, large digital scale and two large empty suitcases.
All of it had a marijuana odor, along with two bundles of cash totaling nearly $15,000.
Both claimed the money was for a visit to a casino. However, agents said based on their training and experience they believed the suspects are involved in the illegal distribution of marijuana transported back to Texas.
The two men each were given a felony count of acquire proceeds from drug activity and two misdemeanor drug related charges.
Medrano received a second felony for impersonating his brother when asked for identification.
A Washington man was given three-year suspended sentence on the same day he was formally charged with burglary.
A single felony count of second-degree burglary was filed July 19 against Artur Ostapenko, 31, of Vancouver, Wash.
Ostapenko was accused of trying to break into the Walmart store in Pauls Valley by lifting a door to the automotive department.
The incident came just minutes before midnight on July 18.
Store security cameras viewed later showed Ostapenko attempting to gain entry by using his foot to force a door open. He was arrested at the scene.
The very next day Ostapenko pleaded no contest to the charge and was given the suspended sentence, along with an order to pay fines and court costs.
