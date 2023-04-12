The dangers of drunk driving were on full dangerous display when a truck driver was caught in the act by authorities near Pauls Valley.
That driver of a semi truck, Bobby Artell Marks, 40, of Oklahoma City, now faces three criminal charges filed in Garvin County District Court.
It came back on April 3 when Pauls Valley police were contacted in the evening hours about a truck driving recklessly as it traveled southbound on Interstate 35.
Officials were told the truck had run numerous vehicles off the highway as it was spotted near the main exit into Pauls Valley.
With a couple of patrol cars in pursuit, sirens blaring and emergency lights on, officers reported seeing the truck swerving from the center median to a ditch on the far right side of the roadway.
The truck was finally stopped a few miles south of Pauls Valley as its brakes apparently locked up forcing it to come to a stop.
At gunpoint officers ordered the driver out as Marks was “extremely” unsteady on his feet. They reported he had a strong odor of alcohol on him at the time.
Those same officers also reported Marks had a pistol in a holster on his hip, along with a 30-round magazine of ammunition in his pocket.
Tests showed Marks was more than double over the legal limit for blood alcohol content as he was taken into custody.
Marks later was released after posting a $25,000 bond for a felony count of attempting to elude officers and misdemeanor charges of carrying a firearm while under the influence and aggravated drunk driving.
