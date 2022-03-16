Lots of wind and lots of dry is how it's described out there for Garvin County these days as the threat of a fire breaking out remains high.
Weekend fires in different parts of the county wound up burning dozens of acres as officials are reminding the public this week a ban on outdoor burning is still in effect.
In fact, one of those officials says the fire danger for all of Garvin County has been moving steadily higher and is now in the critical range.
“We're still in the near critical fire (danger) level,” said Dave Johnson during Monday's weekly meeting for Garvin County's commissioners.
“Garvin County has had an elevated fire danger for six, maybe eight weeks now.”
Johnson serves as the director of Garvin County's emergency management.
A burn ban in Garvin County was first put in place back in the 2021 year, specifically about three months ago on Dec. 13.
During that time it has only been rescinded for one week as Johnson has attempted to find out in advance what the county's fire chiefs think about the burn ban before going to commissioners with his recommendation.
This week that apparently wasn't needed as the dry conditions clearly represent a fire danger as shown by a couple of big grass fires this past weekend, including one believed to have been caused by an overheated vehicle.
“On the west side of I-35 we had a fire that burned close to 200 acres of grass and timber,” Johnson said, adding the fire was several miles southwest of Pauls Valley near state Highway 29 going toward Elmore City.
“The fire was just getting close to some homes, so they evacuated a few people just as a precaution.”
Another weekend fire, this one southeast of Stratford, also brought out the firefighters, including District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare, who has for many years served as a volunteer firefighter with the Stratford department.
“The fire burned, altogether I would say, another 200 acres or so,” Johnson said.
“We had several departments out on all of them.”
The emergency management director is also hoping to figure out a faster way to have access to a bulldozer to help with future efforts to contain grass fires.
Johnson said that can either be through the commissioners or another possible alternative.
As of this week there were in the neighborhood of 30 Oklahoma counties, mostly in the western and central parts of the state, that had burn bans in place.
The ban means most burning, including landowners using a trash barrel to dispose of trash, is not allowed even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Also recommended to commissioners this week is the placement of a small safe room at the county's 911 dispatch call center located within a county-owned building in Pauls Valley.
“I would like to put a safe room on the north side of the 911 building; maybe a four- or six-person shelter,” Johnson said.
He said he also intends to start looking into the costs of having a third major repeater tower placed to help with communications in Garvin County.
