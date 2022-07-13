Duck derby races to hit the water

The race is nearly on for a small group of toy ducks, decorated up in all kinds of ways, as this year's Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest is this Friday night, July 15 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The sixth annual event officially gets started at 6 p.m. with judges taking a close look at the entries to check out how the ducks are decorated.
Those small plastic ducks are still available for $5 each at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
When it's racing time the ducks will loaded into the water and race around in the water park's lazy river.
Prizes for race winners and best decorated will include water park season passes, day passes and merchandise.
Then there's a diving contest, which will feature prizes for the best dive and best cannonball.
•••
The Pauls Valley Historical Society will be meet at the Judges’ Inn at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Anyone interested in getting involved the group's efforts to preserve the history of Pauls Valley and Garvin County is invited to come to the gathering at the inn located at 519 North Ash.
Former Garvin County district judge, Candace Blalock, will be telling the story of the inn.
Call 405-238-0068 or email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information.
Also, the hours of the local train depot museum are set to change starting next month.
The new hours beginning August 1, 2022 are:
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
•••
A meet-and-greet for the PV Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 on the patio at The Grille Restaurant and Bar in Pauls Valley, 2602 W. Grant.
This chamber members-only event is meant to provide an opportunity to network with other chamber members and make social connections.
Also on the 2022 calendar for the local chamber are BrickFest on Sept. 24, FallFest on Oct. 29, the start of the Chamber Bucks Initiative and Store Decoration Contest on Nov. 26 and Christmas in the Valley on Dec. 3.
