Obituaries
James Satterlee of Pauls Valley passed away August 2, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 64 years.
On Monday, August 2, 2021, James “Jim” Jehu Stark III passed away at the age of 68. He was born to James and Geneva Stark on October 13, 1952 in Kankakee, Illinois.
Dwaine Park of Pauls Valley was born on May 2, 1938 in Crawford, Oklahoma to Hollis and Bess (Lutz) Park. He passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Betty Lou “Honee” Harris passed away May 30, 2021, at the age of 90, at her home in Oklahoma City. She was born August 8, 1930, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents Roy and Dorothy Jones. She was a graduate of Seminole High School in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Jack Swinney was born on December 29, 1929 in Chickasha, Okla., to Claude B. and Sarah Lucinda (Taylor) Swinney. He passed away on July 12, 2021 in Watonga, Okla., at the age of 91.
