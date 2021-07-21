Duck time means racing time as the cute little toys, some decorated in a very personal way, will soon take center stage of the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
Coming on Friday evening, July 30 is the fifth annual Duck Derby Race.
Adding to the festivities at the outdoor water park in Wacker Park is a diving contest for those willing to step out on the board.
Start time is 6 p.m. as aquatics director Robert Rennie III says a brand new feature for this derby will be a fancy starting gate.
“What’s new this time is we have a new start gate,” Rennie said.
“It will be one big gate and provide for a nice, even start for the duck,” he adds as the toy ducks will go in the water and race around in the park’s lazy river.
“It should make it a better, more exciting race. The best part for us we’ll be able to see the numbers on each duck.”
Anyone interested can go find out more at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Each duck can purchased for a few dollars and painted up in any decoration chosen by racers before the actual event.
As for the other part of the event, it will include diving and cannonball contests to cap things off.
•••
New Life UPC in Pauls Valley is hosting a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
The church on Airport Road in south PV will feature one free meal for each Pauls Valley first responder – police, fire and EMS. They're asked to show their badge or employee ID card at the time of pick-up.
Dine-in or take-out of the meals that include fish, fries, beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and dessert will be available until supplies last.
The cost is $10 per person with an extra option of adding two frog legs for $2.
Orders may be placed on the church's Facebook page or by calling or texting 405-331-4481.
