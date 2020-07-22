Ducks and water come together

It's ducks and water coming together again for a little fun at the outdoor Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The fourth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on Friday, Aug. 7.
The small toy ducks can be purchased at the Reynolds Recreation Center at a cost of $5 each.
Prizes will again be handed out to the winners and the best decorated ducks.
Then there's the diving, which is to include the Best Belly Buster, Best Dive and Best Cannonball contests. The cost is $2 per event or $5 for all three.
Register for the diving at the waterpark. All contestants must purchase a day pass to the waterpark or be a season pass holder.
•••
A smaller version of the Garvin County Fair is planned for Aug. 25-29.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year's fair is expected to only include livestock shows and 4-H exhibits.
Current plans are to have no exhibits for open class or the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE.
The various activities for kids, normally held during two days at the fair, will not be offered this year because of the virus threat.
•••
The Pauls Valley Fire Department is asking the public to help local firefighters by donating bottles of water and sports drinks at the PV fire station, 201 S. Walnut.
•••
It may be a ways off but the next community clean up work day has been set in Pauls Valley.
After last year's successful start to the Pockets of Progress campaign and some delays because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new work day has been for this fall.
This week officials announced the next community clean up day is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort. Group leaders will be reporting to the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion.
“Please mark your calendars to attend with your volunteer groups.”
The last Pockets of Progress day was an effort led by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
