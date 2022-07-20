Toy ducks took the day as the 6th annual Duck Derby was held Friday night, July 15 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The colors and creativity took a front seat as winners came from races in the park's lazy river and even at the start when all the ducks were lined up to be judged for the best decorated.
There were three categories – youngsters under 48 inches, those over 48 inches and seniors.
Under 48 Inches
• Race Results – 1st, MJ Arie; 2nd, Courtnie Blakemore; 3rd, Davis Low.
• Best Decorated – 1st, Fletcher Ralls; 2nd, Davis Low; 3rd, Rhett Brown.
Over 48 Inches
• Race Results – 1st, Bill Ellis; 2nd, Matthew Low; 3rd, Kath Potts.
• Best Decorated – 1st, Gabby Perez; 2nd, Jill Luker; 3rd, Amanda Cummings.
Seniors
• Race Results – 1st, Debbie Lewandowski; 2nd, Debbie Lewandowski; 3rd, Sherry Grandstaff.
• Best Decorated – 1st, Beverly Brown; 2nd, Sandy Crull; 3rd, Sherry Grandstaff.
