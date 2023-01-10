The Oklahoma House of Representatives committee leadership and Republican majority leadership appointments have been made for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was formally elected Tuesday by the full House to his fourth two-year term as speaker, making him the longest-serving speaker in state history.
McCall's district previously included an eastern portion of Garvin County.
Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was formally elected Tuesday by the full House to his first full term as speaker pro tempore, the chamber’s second ranking officer.
McCall appointed members to majority leadership positions for the 59th Legislature, which is set to open a new session on Feb. 6.
Among them are a couple of representatives who currently do have districts that include portion of Garvin County
Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, was appointed chair of the Public Health Committee, while Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, is chair of the Tourism Committee.
On the state Senate side Greg McCortney, R-Ada, was named floor leader.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, who does have a portion of Garvin County in her district, was among those given Republican committee leadership roles and assignments.
Garvin is on various committees, including Tourism and Wildlife, Retirement and Insurance, Rules, JCAR and she's the chair of the General Government Committee.
Garvin is also on the Health and Human Services sub-committee on appropriations.
