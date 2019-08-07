Early county fair date next week

Next week is the time for early entries as the 104th Garvin County Fair is quickly approaching for a date at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Those planning to submit an exhibit should remember entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 13.
An official free fair guide, complete with entry information, is currently available at the OSU Extension Office in the Garvin County Courthouse in PV.
That guide can also be found on the Garvin County Fair page online.
It all gets officially going on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when open, OHCE and 4-H indoor entries will be accepted.
To save time, exhibitors can also go online and print off entry forms. Completed forms can be submitted no later than next week's deadline.
Plenty of fair activities are packed into the schedule for Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22-24.
Wiener dog races and a cornhole tournament are among the activities returning for this year's fair.
New this year are The Greatest Hen Race, Barnyard Shenigians, turtle races and an egg show.
School news includes open houses at Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
At Pauls Valley Junior High the schedule pick-up for eighth and ninth grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Orientation for new students and seventh grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
Enrollment at PV High School continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 7; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 8; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 9.
Whitebead School will host Meet Your Teacher Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. There will also be a new bus reveal.
• For Paoli students Meet The Teacher Night is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The first day of classes in Paoli is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
