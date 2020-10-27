Early election votes a good idea

With this year's big election day now just a few days away voters in Garvin County are reminded that showing up early to cast ballots could be a really good idea.
The presidential election and all the other races and questions going before voters is expected to have a big turnout – like possibly the biggest in a long time both nationally and here in Oklahoma.
One Garvin County official says her one tip is to vote early.
“I would encourage people to go early,” Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean said this week.
“They should expect long lines.”
Dean is referring to both election day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and the early in-person absentee voting coming later this week at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley. The early voting times are:
• Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Then there's election day next week as Dean encourages all voters going to their precincts to follow safety and social distancing procedures because of COVID-19. That includes the recommendation to wear a mask when voting.
“I hope people will remember to stay safe when they come to vote. It should go off really well as long as everyone just pays attention to safety and keep a safe distance from each other. I would ask them to stay distanced apart the best they can.”
Garvin County precincts open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 include:
• Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay.
• REC Multipurpose Center in Lindsay.
• Erin Springs Baptist Church.
• Maysville Methodist Church.
• Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
• Beaty Baptist Church on Airline Road southwest of PV.
• Elmore City Community Building.
• Hennepin Community Building.
• Donihoo-Colley Complex in PV.
• Trucks Unlimited, I-35 and SH 29.
• PV Methodist Church.
• Bosa Center in PV.
• Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
• Stratford Housing Authority Building.
• Walker Fire Department.
Here in Garvin County there's one local race as District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres goes against challenger David Kennedy.
• On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who this summer defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
• U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Republican incumbent, faces challenges from Democrat Abby Broyles, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
• Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
• It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
• On the ballot in the race to the White House are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
A couple of state questions and a number Oklahoma judges and justices are also on the ballot.
