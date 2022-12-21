Early present with food grant

It's almost like a holiday present was unwrapped a little early as a Pauls Valley food pantry got the official word that some much needed help was on its way.
The help for the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry is a five-figure grant coming from the federal pandemic relief funds given to Garvin County.
Based on the numbers, both expenses and number of clients asking for food assistance, the Samaritans were approved for a $33,880 economic aid grant.
The approval didn't really need a lot of discussion as on Dec. 14 all three Garvin County commissioners voted to make the grant a reality for the all-volunteer Samaritans group.
“The numbers keep going up and up,” Bonnie Meisel said about families coming to the Samaritans requesting food.
“We had 47 new families in November and at least 10 more in December,” she said adding the total number is around 287 this month, which compares to a norm of about 250.
“We appreciate everything you do for us.”
A consultant advising Garvin County officials on the proper ways to deal with the American Rescue Plan Act funds used the pantry's own numbers to come to a recommended grant total.
Playing a big part in that recommendation was the pantry's expenses over time based on the growing number of clients requesting help with food assistance.
“COVID has impacted us in a negative way; really in two ways, in increased food costs and increased number of clients,” Meisel said.
Before the virus pandemic the Samaritans pantry really only served Pauls Valley residents.
When the pandemic arrived early in 2020 that all changed as the local pantry started providing food help to residents throughout all of Garvin County.
In addition to Pauls Valley residents, the pantry located in Wacker Park now provides food for more than 350 families living in other parts of the county.
Earlier this month the pantry set its own single day record of providing boxes of food for 87 families, which compares to the previous high of 58.
The pantry has spent as much as $28,000 in a single month to have the food needed to match up with rising demand as most families and seniors are served monthly these days compared to previously once every other month.
During the Christmas season the pantry has added a little more for holiday meals. That includes spending around $4,000 this month just for ham and turkey included in the boxes.
“It's good we could help,” District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres said to Meisel during the brief meeting.
Garvin County Clerk Lori Fulks said a check for the Samaritans would likely be ready by this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.