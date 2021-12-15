Christmas came a little early for a group of Pauls Valley and Whitebead teachers who got some presents with the news their special projects are being funded.
A handful of board members of the PV Foundation for Academic Excellence gathered last week to make their way through the hallways of local schools to officially hand out grants.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” said Erin Babcock as she led the walk on Dec. 10 into classrooms to make the surprise announcement to teachers their projects are being funded by the local foundation.
“It’s like Christmas. And then to see something pop up later online showing what a grant project is doing for kids is really great.”
For years now the foundation has been funding projects submitted by PV and Whitebead teachers meant to give their students something beyond the regular curriculum, along with scholarships awarded later in the school year.
This year right around $18,300 was awarded for the 32 out of the 57 proposed grants submitted for this round of funding.
It’s a little different this time around as former teachers have joined the group of board members who sift through the projects ranging from Pre-K all the way up through the 12th grade.
Board President Michael Dobbins and others believe that’s a good thing to have them in place.
“It is good to have former teachers on the board,” Dobbins said.
“They have a perspective that we don’t have. They know what a good grant is.
“In fact, we’re planning a meeting in January to work with them to try and improve our grant process altogether.”
Both Dobbins and fellow board member Allison Dunham agree these former educators not only have the expertise but the knowledge of other possible sources to fund these special teacher projects.
One of those former teachers in Debra Ely, who once taught in Pauls Valley and Whitebead classrooms.
“We’re looking for creativity and projects that expand the curriculum.”
