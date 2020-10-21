Early votes keep rolling in

Early votes are rolling in for the big general election in a couple of weeks and more are sure to come as Garvin County officials are right in the middle of this one.
Holly Levis, assistant secretary at the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley, says a whole bunch of mailed absentee ballots are being sent back, while the early voting continues soon with the in-person absentees.
In fact, a couple of election board meetings have been scheduled as officials are looking to deal with the high number of early ballots being mailed back before the Nov. 3 election.
“That is to start opening absentee ballots,” Levis said about the first meeting the day before the election.
“Because we have so many ballots we have to start early. We will go through them and open them one by one.”
Earlier this week the office reports receiving more than 400 mailed absentee ballots out of the more than 900 mailed out to voters in Garvin County.
Another meeting will come the morning of the election as officials and precinct workers are sure to be in for a busy day as all indications point to very big voter turnout.
Right in the middle of all that is a three-day period of in-person absentee voting.
The setting is again the election board office located in the Garvin County Courthouse as in-person absentee voting is set for:
• Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“They need to bring an ID – a driver's license or a voter registration card,” Levis said about the voting.
More information is online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website or the election board in PV.
•••
A number of races are on the election ballot, including one pitting Garvin County District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres against challenger David Kennedy.
On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who this summer defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there's the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are a couple of state questions and a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
