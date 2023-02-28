Early votes kick off election

Early voting is this week for a state question that if passed will make recreational use of marijuana legal in Oklahoma.
On the ballot for March 7 is State Question 820, which is meant to legalize and regulate the recreational use of marijuana for adults in the state.
Voters wanting to get an early start can vote by in-person absentee ballot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 2-3 at the Garvin County Election Board located at the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” said Gayla Dean, secretary of the election board.
Then comes the next election on April 4 as a number of municipal races will be on the ballot.
Here in Pauls Valley it’s Mayor Jocelyn Rushing set to face challengers Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens for the Place 3 office.
In a recent election board hearing two candidates for races in Wynnewood were stricken from the ballot.
The one that remains is Kenny Cook going against Brandon Cross to be the next marshal/police chief in Wynnewood.
Other Wynnewood races include Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard for council Ward 2 and Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper for council Ward 3.
Three candidates running for two offices with unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees are Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Unless.
In a race to fill four two-year terms on the Lindsay City Council are Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don E. Lough and Vern Roe.
There are also a trio of school board races on the April ballot.
They include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
The deadline to get registered is March 10, while the last day to request mailed absentee ballots is March 20.
