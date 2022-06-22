Early votes lead to election day

In-person absentee voting will take up the rest of this week and leads right up to the summer's primary election day in Garvin County and all of Oklahoma.
A long list of races on the Republican side, along with a couple for Democratic voters, are on the primary ballot for the June 28 election.
Here in Garvin County early voting at the election board office in the county courthouse is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Times on election day are the traditional 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
As for the election itself, all voters in Garvin County can say yes or no to the issue of whether or not to allow liquor package stores in the county to be open on Sundays.
Here in Garvin County two races are for the state Legislature.
District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Democrat Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley will face the winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 will go against Republican challenger April Brown in the primary vote.
A single Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is currently an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
Races on the Republican primary ballot include governor, auditor, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and labor and corporation commissioner.
Also there are races for two U.S. Senate offices and U.S. representative.
Voters registered as Independent can vote in the Democratic primary, while Libertarians can only vote on the county proposition.
Republican
• Governor – incumbent Kevin Stitt, Mark Sherwood, Moira McCabe and Joel Kintsel.
• State Auditor and Inspector – incumbent Cindy Byrd and Steven McQuillen.
• Attorney General – incumbent John O’ Connor and Gentner Drummond.
• State Treasurer – Clark Jolley, Todd Russ and David Hooten.
• Superintendent of Public Instruction – April Grace, Ryan Walters, John Cox and William Crozier.
• Commissioner of Labor – Sean Roberts, Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Keith Swinton.
• Corporation Commissioner – Todd Thomsen, Kim David, Harold Spradling and Justin Hornback.
• U.S. Senator – incumbent James Lankford, Joan Farr and Jackson Lahmeyer.
• U.S Senator (unexpired term) – Randy Grellner, Alex Gray, Paul Royse, Laura Moreno, Nathan Dahm, Jessica Jean Garrison, Michael Coibion, Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, John Tompkins, Scott Pruitt, T.W. Shannon and Adam Holley.
• U.S. Representative District 4 – James Taylor, incumbent Tom Cole and Frank Blacke.
• State Representative District 42 – Matthew Huggans and incumbent Cindy Roe.
• State Representative District 48 – incumbent Tammy Townley and April Brown.
Democratic
• Governor – Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson.
• U.S. Senator – Arya Azma, Jo Glenn, Dennis Baker, Jackson Bollinger, Brandon Wade and Madison Horn.
County Proposition
• Allowing the sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees in Garvin County.
Garvin County Precincts
No. 1 – REC Multi-purpose Building in Lindsay.
No. 3 – Erin Springs Baptist Church.
No. 5 – Maysville Methodist Church.
No. 6 – Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
No. 7 – Trinity Baptist Church in PV, 108 Loftin Lane.
No. 8 – Valley Christian Church in PV, 2001 S. Walnut.
No. 9 – Elmore City Community Building.
No. 13 – Hennepin Community Building/Fire Station.
No. 15 – PV Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow.
No. 16 – Truck Unlimited, NE corner at I-35 and SH 29.
No. 17 – Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
No. 18 – Bosa Center in PV.
No. 20 – Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
No. 25 – Walker Fire Department.
