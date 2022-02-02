Early votes set for Elmore, Wynnewood

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Potential for some icing. High 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.