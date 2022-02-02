Early votes set for Elmore, Wynnewood

If the winter weather doesn't get too bad a few voters from Elmore City or Wynnewood may be in the mood to cast their ballots a little early for elections coming next week in both towns.
The early voting is the in-person absentee kind set for later this week at the Garvin County Election Board office on the ground floor of the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4 as voters are encouraged to bring some form of ID.
The actual election day is Tuesday, Feb. 8 for an Elmore City municipal race and Wynnewood school bond issue.
Jason Smith and Derek Allen Upshaw are in a race to claim the two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the Elmore City Council.
In Wynnewood it's a bond issue on the February ballot.
The first proposition in the Wynnewood issue is $210,000 for technology districtwide, while a second proposition is $350,000 for school buses and transportation.
School bond issues must receive at least 60 percent support to pass.
On election day next Tuesday the voting precincts open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are the Elmore City Community Building, Trucks Unlimited near state Highway 29 and Interstate 35, Bosa Community Center in PV, Wynnewood Senior Citizen Center and Walker Fire Department.
A couple of Garvin County school races are on the ballot for April 5.
One is in Whitebead as school board incumbent Jess Patton is set to go against challenger Belinda Hunt.
Another race is in the Elmore City-Pernell district as Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens filed to run for one school board office.
Voter registration for this election is by March 11, while the absentee deadline is by March 21.
