Three days worth of early voting comes next week for an upcoming primary runoff election in Garvin County.
The in-person absentee voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
On election day Aug. 23 polls will be open all over the county during the traditional times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the Republican ballot will be:
• U.S. Senator (unexpired term) – Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon.
• State Treasurer – Todd Russ and Clark Jolley.
• State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters and April Grace.
• State Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts.
• State Corporation Commissioner – Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
There's only one race on the Democratic ballot.
• U.S. Senator – Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn.
Also a part of the Aug. 23 primary runoff election are a couple of Alex school propositions in neighboring Grady County.
•••
The Libertarian Party in Garvin County will hold a “community-building” gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Calling it “meet, greet and energize,” the upcoming event will include the party's candidates for governor, Natalie Bruno; U.S. Senate, Kenneth Blevins; and lieutenant governor, Chris Powell.
