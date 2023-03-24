Early voting comes next week

Early in-person voting for an upcoming election is set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 30-31 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The April 4 election features municipal races in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Maysville and Lindsay.
School board races are in Whitebead, Elmore City-Pernell and Lindsay.
In Pauls Valley incumbent Jocelyn Rushing, who for the past few years has also served as the local mayor, is set to go against challengers Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
In a recent election board hearing two candidates for races in Wynnewood were stricken from the ballot.
The one that remains is Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross going against each other to be Wynnewood’s next marshal/police chief.
That’s not the only Wynnewood race as others include Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard vying for the council Ward 2 seat and Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper for council Ward 3.
Three candidates running for two offices with unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees are Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Uhles.
In a race to fill four two-year terms on the Lindsay City Council are Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don Lough and Vern Rose.
School board races include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
