Early voting set in Lindsay

Voters in one Garvin County school district now have the chance to apply to have absentee ballots mailed to them for an upcoming election.
The election for a school board post in Lindsay will come in early February as voters there and all over the county can request the absentee ballots for the entire 2021 year.
The early absentee ballots can requested by going online to the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
From there download and print an application, which is also available at the Garvin County Election Board office located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote in 2021.
Originally four candidates filed for an office on the Lindsay Board of Education during a filing period Dec. 7-9.
Later there was one withdrawal as three candidates – Landon Webb, Jim Beckham and Julie Martin – are set to run for school office in Lindsay during an election on Feb. 9, 2021.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Lindsay vote is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. For more information contact the Garvin County Election Board.
During the recent filing period two races also was set for Elmore City-Pernell and Paoli school districts.
Derek Stanley and Casen Lauderdale are the two candidates going for a five-year term in Elmore.
The two school candidates filing for a five-year office on the Paoli board are Jeffry Thompson II and Gus Adkins.
Both of those races are now scheduled to be determined during a general election on April 6, 2021.
No school board races will come in other Garvin County districts which had candidates winning without opposition.
They include incumbent Richelle Humphrey in Pauls Valley, incumbent Ed Tillery in Whitebead, David Klein in Maysville, Michael Ray in Wynnewood and Shawn Mann in Stratford.
All are five-year terms except in Whitebead where the term is three years.
