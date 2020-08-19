Early voting to start off election

Early voting comes later this week as a mayoral race in Wynnewood, a school bond issue in Stratford and a state senate runoff are on the ballot for some Garvin County voters.
The actual election day is Tuesday, Aug. 25 as a total of seven precincts in the county will be open the customary times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before that it's in-person absentee voting at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Times for the early voting are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Precincts open during next week's election day include:
• Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay, 308 SW 2nd.
• REC Multipurpose Center in Lindsay, 808 N. Industrial Hts.
• Erin Springs Baptist Church, Highway 76 North.
• Bosa Community Center in PV, 207 Bosa Ave.
• Wynnewood Senior Citizen Center, 804 E. Robert S. Kerr.
• Stratford Housing Authority Building, 100 Thompson Dr.
• Walker Volunteer Fire Department, North County Road 3330.
Four candidates are running to be Wynnewood's next mayor – G.A. Tucker, Dusten Canady, Shayne Winkler and Anne Giltner, who is the current acting mayor.
In Stratford it's the return of a school bond issue delayed a few months because of the virus pandemic.
The Stratford issue totaling $620,000, if passed by at least 60 percent support, will address a number of school facility improvements.
There is no tax increase with the measure as upgrades would be to the district's agriculture building and show barn, baseball and softball fields, along with new heat and air conditioning equipment at the elementary school.
State Sen. Paul Scott, whose District 43 includes a western portion of Garvin County, is set to take on challenger Jessica Garvin in a runoff to be the Republican nominee. The winner will face Democrat Terri Reimer of Marlow this fall.
The one Garvin County race having to wait until November's general election looks to be for the office of District 2 county commissioner.
Incumbent Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner's post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.