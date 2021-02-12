Early warnings come for county

A couple of Garvin County officials are among the many offering early warnings to be prepared for a major winter storm forecast over the next few days.
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, says everyone needs to be ready just in case weather forecasts do prove accurate and lots of snow comes our way Sunday into Monday and beyond.
“From Sunday night through next Saturday (Feb. 20) it's going to be dangerously cold so be ready,” Johnson said on Friday.
“We want you to reach out to people and make sure they're OK. You might want to throw an extra blanket in your car and have your phone charged up if you travel.
“My best advice is minimizing your travel and keep checking on folks who are housebound.”
According to Johnson, there are plans to set up warming stations every few miles along Interstate 35 in case the snowfall does result in any kind of temporary closure of the highway.
“The county and sheriff's office are making their preparations.”
He also stresses that no one should be using propane space heaters in a house.
“If you don't an alternative source of heat then have an alternative place for shelter,” Johnson said.
Garvin County District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare and plenty of others are getting ready to start clearing roads if a lot of snowfall piles up during this anticipated storm.
“Busy, busy, busy,” Gollihare said Friday.
“We've been getting ready for lots of snow removal from the roads. It's going to be a mess. We're getting everything ready,” he said about things like putting chains on snow plows and getting equipment ready to sand roads.
“It's going to be really busy. We know there could be some 10- to 12-hour days coming, but we're going to be ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.