Easter art hits the sidewalk

First Methodist Church in Pauls Valley is planning a couple of Easter related events designed to allow the public some interactive holiday fun while staying safe during today's social distancing times.
One is sidewalk art as starting on the Willow Street side of the local church blue tape is being used to create designs.
Parents are invited to bring their kids to the church so they can use chalk to fill in those designs or create their own. Many of the designs are meant to have a stain glass look.
Then on Easter Sunday a large cross will go up at the church as the public is invited to use flowers to place on chicken wire surrounding the cross.
The cross is described as a “symbol of going from death to life.”
It's also a “fun” thing for the kids to do during this stay-at-home COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.