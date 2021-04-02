Easter drive-thru events this weekend

The House Church is doing its Easter drive-thru again this year as banners have been placed at 10 locations around Pauls Valley with each one offering more on the story of Jesus’ last week on earth.
The banners went up on Palm Sunday and will stay out through Easter Sunday on April 4.
The banner locations are:
1. 803 N. Ash
2. 813 N. Willow
3. 802 N. Chickasaw
4. 129 Chestnut St.
5. 206 S. Elm
6. 1501 S. Walnut
7. 910 S. Walnut
8. 420 S. Walnut
9. 110 S. Oak
10. 412 N. Ash
•••
The First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley is holding an Easter drive-thru starting Friday night.
The drive-thru will start at the corner of Willow and Bradley and basically circle the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 2-3.
The hand-painted scenes depicted will be of the Last Supper, Jesus in the garden, Pontius Pilate washing his hands, Jesus being flogged, Jesus' crucifixion and the empty tomb.
Church members are taking turns portraying characters in the outdoor scenes.
At the start each vehicle will be handed some information explaining what each scene represents.
Holy communion will be offered at the end of the drive-thru on Rennie Avenue.
